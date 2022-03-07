Chris Woakes keen for another crack but England without Ollie Robinson for first Test

Chris Woakes has spoken of his pleasure about being given one other probability in an England shirt after fearing he could have been dropped within the wake of their disastrous Ashes collection.

Woakes is ready to share the brand new ball within the first Test in Antigua, beginning on Tuesday, with Somerset’s Craig Overton after Ollie Robinson , who suffered a again spasm within the warm-up match final week and didn’t practice on Sunday, was ignored of the 12-man squad.

“[Robinson has] had a great start to his Test career so naturally he’ll be a big miss,” Woakes stated. “At the same time, it gives people opportunities. This tour is not just solely about opportunities, we’re trying to win games of cricket, but at the same time it does give that chance to someone to potentially make their Test debut or who’s been waiting in the wings for quite a while, and show that they can do it at this level.”

Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Speaking after coaching on the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the place England are on account of begin their three-Test collection towards the West Indies, Woakes insisted that he anticipated a tricky begin to Operation Red-Ball Reset because the vacationers look to embrace a brand new mentality.

“By no means is this going to be an easy Test series for us,” he stated. “We haven’t won a lot of Test matches here in the last 50 or 60 years from what I’ve heard so it’s not by any means going to be a walkover.

“I feel it is extra of a mindset, actually. In Australia, we perhaps bought into a spot the place individuals have been considering extra internally, considering on private ranges relatively than considering totally concerning the larger image and about the best way to win video games of cricket as a crew.

“We’re trying to focus on that in particular, the last week or so we’ve tried to focus on how we can get better at doing things as a unit rather than individually. Naturally it’s a game that produces individual performances but we still need to be better as a collective, we can’t just rely on certain individuals to always step up and put their hand up. We need to do it as a group and that’s something we’ve tried to focus on in the 10 days we’ve been here.”

Woakes was certainly one of many to endure a poor Ashes collection, taking simply six wickets in three matches at a median of 55.33. His efficiency furthered considerations about his contrasting dwelling and away data, which has seen him common 22.63 from 25 matches with the ball in England, but 52.38 from 17 matches away . With a mass overhaul deliberate, Woakes frightened that his time could have been up.

“Yeah, definitely. Pretty much everyone would have been bar maybe a few. It would have been silly not to. [I’m] delighted to be here, to be backed and have another opportunity to have a crack at it. I’d have liked Australia to go better but obviously it didn’t.

“It’s clear my away report is not nearly as good as my dwelling report, however I do not put together in any completely different manner. I take a look at situations and take a look at to determine how finest to carry out on any given floor. I’ve by no means performed a Test within the Caribbean so I’m excited concerning the problem of that. It is a Dukes ball right here so I’m hoping it would swimsuit me slightly higher.”

Far from being dropped, Woakes has instead been a main beneficiary of interim managing director Andrew Strauss’s comments ahead of the series that these matches represent a chance for, “among the bowlers which were enjoying within the crew to play both a barely completely different function or extra of a senior management function”.

For Woakes, his role is both slightly different and more senior. In the absence of James Anderson and Broad, Woakes will take the new ball – something he has only done for England in 13 of his 42 Test matches. He will also be the de facto attack leader, with Overton expected to play his seventh Test in Robinson’s absence and England banking on Mark Wood’s availability after illness for extra pace; the uncapped Saqib Mahmood is the other seam-bowling option in the 12.

“It’s one thing that I’m enthusiastic about,” Woakes said, “it is not like I’m placing any extra stress on myself, I feel we have spoken quite a bit over the past ten or so days and one thing I took away from Australia is ensuring you do not take enjoying for England with no consideration.

“We worked so incredibly hard to get to this point, to become an England player and to get to this environment. You know it’s easily taken away from you. It’s making sure that every game is really important to you, you’re wearing the Three Lions and you give the best of yourself every time you step out there.”