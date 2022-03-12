Chrissie Swan praised for showing ‘healthy, balanced’ lifestyle after weight loss

The radio host shared a snap whereas out having fun with a meal in a restaurant – and was shortly praised by followers for one vital element.

Chrissie Swan has been open about overhauling her life-style not too long ago – and now she’s being praised for doing so in a “healthy and balanced” manner.

The radio host gave up alcohol and took up walking through the varied lockdowns imposed through the pandemic, dropping pounds on account of the “enormous” adjustments to her life-style.

But a latest picture shared on Instagram reveals the mum-of-three nonetheless indulges in her favorite meals from time-to-time – and followers have been fast to commend the 48-year-old for adopting a wholesome stability.

In a put up shared on Instagram on Friday, Chrissie confirmed herself tucking right into a fried entree at an RSL membership in Ramsgate, NSW.

One picture confirmed Chrissie dipping the merchandise right into a sauce, whereas a second snap confirmed her showing to be overcome with pleasure, her face hidden behind her arms.

“Sweet Jesus I love me some Sesame Prawn Toast. I believe it is the superior Chinese entree. Thoughts?” she captioned the 2 snaps.

Chrissie – who was carrying the popular Australian activewear brand STAX. throughout her meal – then made a joke concerning the “surprisingly posh” restaurant she was eating at.

Her 253,000 followers had been fast to share their opinion on the fried entree in addition to commend Chrissie for setting a great instance about what a nutritious diet appears like.

“Agree wholeheartedly, love me some prawn toast!!” one wrote.

“Yummmm especially with sweet and sour sauce,” one other mentioned.

While one said: “100 per cent agree – good for entree or just a snack.”

“OMG prawns toasts are amazing!!!! Thanks for showing us what ‘healthy’ looks like,” one follower mentioned.

“Yes, it’s all about balance,” one other agreed.

Last October, Chrissie revealed on The Project she had given up ingesting after noticing her anxiousness was “through the roof”.

“I haven’t had a drink in about nine months,” she mentioned.

“I do recommend it. If you’re thinking, ‘oh, maybe I’m drinking a bit much’ or ‘it’s not helping me any more’, I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve taken from it, is that it didn’t help.”

Prior to quitting the Nova host mentioned she had additionally been struggling along with her sleep and had seen adjustments to her total well being since.

“I really noticed a huge difference in my day-to-day positivity and ability to deal with the pandemic and the ongoing changes to literally every part of our lives if I’m clear minded and for me it’s been fantastic, a fantastic choice,” she mentioned.

Chrissie’s activewear of alternative for her outing is a model beloved by Australian and worldwide celebrities.

STAX. was launched in 2015 by couple Matilda Murray and Don Robertson with an ethos of constructing “feel-good” clothes for each physique kind.

As effectively as Chrissie, followers embrace singer Lizzo, Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and TikTok mega-influencer Addison Rae.

But one of many model’s most love qualities is its inexpensive for luxe nature, with units costing round $130, making it accessible for everybody.

The model’s “best black tights” are its best-selling item, with people branding them the “best leggings you can buy”.