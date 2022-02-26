Chrissie Swan’s unrecognisable new makeover

It’s Chrissie Swan as you’ve by no means seen her earlier than – the Aussie presenter is just about unrecognisable for a brand new TV mission.

Popular Aussie presenter Chrissie Swan inhabits half a dozen iconic appears to be like from the previous 40 years in a enjoyable new advert marketing campaign launched onto screens this week.

The TV and radio host, 48, dressed up as everybody from ’80s-era Madonna to noughties Paris Hilton for Priceline’s new TV advert to mark 40 years in enterprise.

The former Big Brother contestant is even seen rocking an “emo” look, full with studded choker and nostril ring.

Swan’s celeb buddies have been stuffed with reward for her new appears to be like when she posted the advert to her Instagram account in a single day.

“What a babe. Killing it with side pony!” MasterChef star Poh Ling Yeow stated.

“This is absolutely majestic,” Grant Denyer wrote.

“You look INCREDIBLE! Love this sooo much,” actress Rebecca Gibney stated.

The new marketing campaign comes as Swan hits newsstands on the duvet of the most recent Australian Women’s Weekly. Inside, she opened up about her well-documented pandemic well being kick.

“We couldn’t go out to dinner, we couldn’t go to a friend’s house, they couldn’t come to us, we couldn’t go outside 5km. All we could do was walk, and so that’s what I did,” Swan stated.

“I’m not going to talk about the size of my a**e. I’m not going to tell you what I eat in a day. Because I’ve read those stories and they make me feel bad about myself,” she stated.

Elsewhere within the interview, Swan confirmed that she’s cut up from her accomplice of 15 years, Chris Saville.

But the previous couple nonetheless stay underneath the identical roof as they co-parent their three younger youngsters collectively.

“We still live together. We talk all the time. So it’s not really that different,” Swan advised the magazine, explaining that the previous couple had by no means had a combat in 15 years.

Last October, Swan revealed on The Project that she had given up drinking after noticing her nervousness was “through the roof”.

“I haven’t had a drink in about nine months,” she stated.

“I do recommend it. If you’re thinking, ‘Oh, maybe I’m drinking a bit much’ or ‘It’s not helping me any more,’ I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve taken from it, is that it didn’t help.”

Prior to quitting, Swan had additionally been struggling along with her sleep and had observed modifications to her total well being since.

“I really noticed a huge difference in my day-to-day positivity and ability to deal with the pandemic and the ongoing changes to literally every part of our lives if I’m clear-minded and for me it’s been fantastic, a fantastic choice,” she stated.