Chrissy Teigen hints at baby news after miscarriage tragedy

Two years after sharing her tragic miscarriage story, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend has hinted at some child information.

Are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the brink of additional broaden their household?

On Friday the Cravings cookbook creator seemingly hinted that she’s going the surrogacy route, by posting on her Instagram Stories, a photograph of needles and capsules that could possibly be used for an egg retrieval process, reported Page Six.

Over the picture, she wrote: “Here we go again.” Teigen additionally added a GIF of a pink crying uterus to the photograph, which included pens and a Nature Valley snack bar.

In October 2020, the mannequin, 36, shared that she had suffered a miscarriage shedding an unborn little one that the couple had named Jack.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote, alongside a heartbreaking black-and-white photograph of herself sitting up and crying in a hospital mattress.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born,” she continued, “just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.”

Three months later, Teigen mourned that she’s going to by no means be pregnant once more. The Sports Illustrated alum and Legend have been married since September 2013 and share two youngsters: 5-year-old daughter Luna and 3-year-old son Miles.

Last month Teigen revealed that she is celebrating six months of sobriety.

“Six months no alcohol!” the mannequin, wrote on Instagram. “I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) … it’s pretty cool.”

Teigen’s rep didn’t reply for remark.

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced here with permission