Christensen spruiks unapproved, ineffective drug use amid COVID infection
Rogue federal LNP backbencher George Christensen says he has examined constructive for COVID-19 and is treating himself with a variety of medicine together with the unapproved and ineffective antiviral ivermectin.
The outgoing Mackay-based member for Dawson confirmed the speedy antigen check outcome on Sunday afternoon, suggesting his “haters” would now “hope for something terrible to happen to me as a result”.
“You can never be too careful though so I’m taking good ol’ Lemsip, Panadol, aspirin, Betadine anaesthetic lozenges, zinc, vitamin D, vitamin C as well as a couple of antivirals I can’t mention on Facebook,” the unvaccinated Mr Christensen wrote in a submit on the social media platform.
But on the messaging app Telegram, he confirmed the antivirals had been doxycycline and ivermectin. The latter mentioned to have been prescribed by a GP earlier than the Therapeutic Goods Administration tightened restrictions on its use by doctors in September.
“Interestingly, as soon as I took the prescribed antiviral course I felt heaps better,” he informed his mixed viewers of greater than 145,000 followers throughout the social media platforms, regardless of broad debunking of the remedy.
A serious worldwide examine confirmed last week that that ivermectin has no use as a treatment for COVID-19, with the big, double-blind placebo-controlled trial approaching the again of a number of research displaying the identical factor in current months.
The drug was initially hailed as a possible remedy after the outcomes from an preliminary investigation in mid-2020 confirmed promising outcomes. However, that trial was performed in petri dishes with extraordinarily excessive concentrations which might have been poisonous if given to people.
Former federal MP and billionaire mining magnate, now turned Queensland Senate hopeful and United Australia Party chairman, Clive Palmer additionally lately acknowledged he had been given the drug as a part of his personal remedy.