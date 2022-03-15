Christian Eriksen back in Denmark squad

Christian Eriksen has been named in Denmark’s squad for this month’s worldwide friendlies, 9 months after struggling a cardiac arrest throughout Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old was “gone” for 5 minutes after his coronary heart stopped throughout Denmark’s conflict with Finland final June, however was resuscitated and an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) was fitted, permitting him to proceed his profession.

He signed for Brentford in January and has since performed thrice, making back-to-back 90-minute appearances and bagging an help in Saturday’s win over Burnley.

It is certain to be an emotional return for the playmaker, whose aspect went on to succeed in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The match in opposition to Serbia will probably be Eriksen’s first return to Parken, the place the incident occurred in a gaggle sport in opposition to Finland.

A press release on the Danish soccer affiliation’s web site learn: “Now we do not have to wait or wonder anymore.

“Christian Eriksen was in actual fact on the checklist of the 23 chosen by nationwide coach Kasper Hjulmand throughout at present’s nationwide group choice.

“Thus, the Danish number 10 returns to the national team jersey for the first time since his cardiac arrest in the European Championship match against Finland on June 12.”

Denmark play a pleasant away in opposition to the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as they put together for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

“Christian is in a pretty good physical condition,” Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand mentioned.

“I saw him against Burnley last Saturday where he was the best player on the pitch. He is a player who thinks faster than most people do.”