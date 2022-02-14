Christian Eriksen Celebrates Birthday By Playing In Brentford Friendly | Football News

Christian Eriksen performed his first match in a Brentford shirt on Monday, celebrating his thirtieth birthday by showing in a pleasant simply eight months after struggling a cardiac arrest. The former Tottenham Hotspur star has not performed in an official match since his brush with dying throughout Denmark’s European Championship recreation towards Finland final June. After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), Eriksen was unable to proceed his profession with Inter Milan on account of well being laws in Italy.

The midfielder in the end made a shock Premier League return by signing for Brentford, like Tottenham a London-based aspect, on January 31.

Brentford mentioned Eriksen performed his first minutes for his new staff on Monday, coming by means of an hour of a 3-2 win towards Southend United in a match held behind closed doorways.

Eriksen arrange one of many objectives and went near scoring himself within the opening minutes however was denied by the goalkeeper.

The playmaker was launched to Brentford followers earlier than Saturday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Speaking at his first press convention as a Brentford participant the day past, Eriksen mentioned he had no fears about enjoying once more lower than a yr after the incident at Euro 2020.

“Of course it is getting closer and closer,” he mentioned. “I do feel in my head and body that the excitement is coming, the adrenaline is coming more and more towards game time.

“No, if there was any anxiousness I would not return. If I wasn’t absolutely dedicated and really feel like I’m trusting of the docs, trusting of my coronary heart, trusting my ICD in me, then I would not return.

“No, I feel 100 percent secure to go back.”