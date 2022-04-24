Christian Orthodox spiritual leader says ‘indescribable human tragedy’ in Ukraine

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the religious head of Eastern Orthodox Christians worldwide, referred to as in a single day for the opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine the place he stated “an indescribable human tragedy is unfolding.”

Bartholomew, who has beforehand referred to as for an finish to conflict in Ukraine, stated that he hoped this yr’s Easter could be “the impetus to open humanitarian corridors, safe passages to truly safe areas for the thousands of people surrounded in Mariupol.”

“The same applies to all other regions of Ukraine, where an indescribable human tragedy is unfolding… We call once again for an immediate end to the fratricidal war, which, like any war, undermines human dignity,” Bartholomew stated after an Easter service in Istanbul, the place he’s based mostly.

The chief of the Russian Orthodox Church, whose backing for Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has dismayed many fellow Christians, stated on Saturday he hoped it might finish shortly however once more didn’t condemn it.

In 2019, Bartholomew, the religious head of some 300 million Eastern Orthodox Christians worldwide, granted autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, making it unbiased, in a historic break up strongly opposed by Russia.

