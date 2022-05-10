Christian policeman faces disciplinary action after posting ‘there are 2’ genders

Staffieri, who has been an officer for greater than 35 years and is near retirement, may lose his job or face different penalties due to the net feedback.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman declined to touch upon the PSC investigation, whereas Staffieri didn’t reply to requests from The Age. The Police Association additionally declined to remark.

In February, The Age revealed that other posts by Staffieri had infuriated Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson, the state’s second-highest rating officer. Staffieri was charged with a disciplinary breach in December final 12 months over the net feedback.

On June 21 final 12 months, Paterson posted on Yammer, the drive’s inside communication platform, that “Victoria Police is proud to have been recognised as a silver employer at the 2021 Australian LGBTQ+ inclusion awards.”

Staffieri responded on June 23 by posting: “Yes I agree. Great achievement. But if the public knew how much time, effort and taxpayer dollars went into this, they would also be demanding why we didn’t get a gold.”