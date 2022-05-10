Christian policeman faces disciplinary action after posting ‘there are 2’ genders
Staffieri, who has been an officer for greater than 35 years and is near retirement, may lose his job or face different penalties due to the net feedback.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman declined to touch upon the PSC investigation, whereas Staffieri didn’t reply to requests from The Age. The Police Association additionally declined to remark.
In February, The Age revealed that other posts by Staffieri had infuriated Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson, the state’s second-highest rating officer. Staffieri was charged with a disciplinary breach in December final 12 months over the net feedback.
On June 21 final 12 months, Paterson posted on Yammer, the drive’s inside communication platform, that “Victoria Police is proud to have been recognised as a silver employer at the 2021 Australian LGBTQ+ inclusion awards.”
Staffieri responded on June 23 by posting: “Yes I agree. Great achievement. But if the public knew how much time, effort and taxpayer dollars went into this, they would also be demanding why we didn’t get a gold.”
Paterson defended the marketing campaign and denied it had acquired vital public funding.
Staffieri responded: “Sir, I totally value and respect your opinion and your rank, I simply ask that you value and respect mine.”
Paterson fired a broadside again at Staffieri.
“I don’t respect or value your views as they are offensive and there is no place for those views in Victoria Police…. Either limit your comments on Yammer to comments that are respectful of everyone or consider your employment options,” Paterson posted.
Staffieri was additionally investigated over his public criticism of the federal government’s resolution to cancel Australia Day and Anzac Day celebrations final 12 months, however enable the Gay Pride March in St Kilda to proceed.
“So the next time Australians are sent out to fight a war, maybe we can send out the 8000 that marched today….and try to stop the enemy by waving feathers and brightly coloured boas at them,” Staffieri posted on May 17, 2021.
Lawyer Lee Flanagan from Arnold Thomas and Becker stated Staffieri’s authorized place was unclear if he have been to be sanctioned by Victoria Police.
“There’s two competing arguments at play. Victoria Police will have policies and procedures in place that its officers presumably agree to abide by. But he [Staffieri] is also entitled to express his opinions providing he does it in a respectful and reasonable manner,” Flanagan stated.
