Christian Wilkins stuns in racy new campaign

The mannequin and son of leisure guru Richard Wilkins showcased his distinctive model in a brand new Mardi Gras-inspired picture shoot.

Christian Wilkins has showcased his unimaginable determine in a surprising new marketing campaign in honour of this 12 months’s Mardi Gras.

Wilkins, who’s the son of veteran leisure journalist Richard Wilkins, has been unveiled as one of many faces of Sunglass Hut’s restricted version ‘Love is Love’ sunglass chain, created in collaboration with Doodad + Fandango.

The mannequin and actuality TV star, 27, is understood for his edgy trend, which was on full show within the vibrant picture shoot.

Wilkins had his blonde hair styled in free waves, and wore a silver sequined vest with chain fringing, and form-fitting black pants.

“Style to me is confidence. I always think, to me, there is nothing more beautiful in the entire world than seeing someone who feels absolutely beautiful, and I think that’s what style is,” he mentioned in a video, which was shot alongside the photographs.

Also showing within the Sunglass Hut marketing campaign is stylist and trend commentator Donny Galella, mannequin AJ Clementine, and influencer Kath Ebbs.

Last week, Wilkins called out a “completely homophobic and misogynistic” media report in regards to the outfit he wore to the opening day of Sydney’s Mardi Gras Festival.

Commenters on Instagram had praised his revealing look, which featured a pink halter neck mini gown with quite a few minimize outs.

Wilkins took to his Instagram Stories to proudly share a ensuing look in The Daily Telegraph’s Sydney Confidential part together with his 29,500 followers.

But he additionally took the chance to name out a Daily Mail headline which learn: “Dude looks like a lady! Richard Wilkins’ flamboyant son Christian flaunts his VERY toned figure in a skin-tight pink mini dress with daring cut-outs”.

“It’s completely homophobic and misogynistic statements like these that causes anxiety and fear in many LGBTQI ppl (sic) – yes I know I’m in a dress and celebrate my femininity but come on … ‘dude looks like a lady’?” Wilkins wrote.