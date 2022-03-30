Americas

Christiane Amanpour on Red Lines and War Crimes – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio

Christiane Amanpour on Red Lines and War Crimes


Tug of War takes listeners to probably the most unstable corners of the world the place democracy is in its dying days. In a particular ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to doc Russia’s invasion, the escalating battle, and what it means for the remainder of the world.

Christiane Amanpour on Red Lines and War Crimes

Tug of War

Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine has left widespread destruction in among the nation’s main cities. But as Ukrainians battle again, there are fears that Vladimir Putin might escalate the battle by utilizing even deadlier weapons. In this episode, CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour talks about why Vladimir Putin’s technique isn’t working in addition to he had hoped. She additionally examines the battle crimes allegations leveled towards Putin and breaks down how battlefield losses might backfire in Moscow.

Recorded on March 25, 2022.

Mar 27, 2022

