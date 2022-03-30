Christiane Amanpour on Red Lines and War Crimes – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio
Tug of War takes listeners to probably the most unstable corners of the world the place democracy is in its dying days. In a particular ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to doc Russia’s invasion, the escalating battle, and what it means for the remainder of the world.
Christiane Amanpour on Red Lines and War Crimes Recorded on March 25, 2022. Mar 27, 2022
Christiane Amanpour on Red Lines and War Crimes
Recorded on March 25, 2022.
Mar 27, 2022