Christians celebrate Good Friday

Catholics rejoice Good Friday with plenty, parades and processions.

In France, a public meditation is well known by Georges Pontier, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Paris, on the sq. in entrance of Notre Dame, within the presence of a number of dozen devoted, for the primary time, three years after the hearth that devastated the church.

Christians in Jerusalem mark Good Friday with a procession alongside the Via Dolorosa (Path of Sorrow) in Jerusalem’s Old City, the route Christians consider Jesus walked whereas carrying his cross earlier than being crucified.

Catholics within the Mexican city of Taxco celebrated Good Friday with an in a single day procession, carrying crosses and flagellating themselves. The “encruzados” (The Crucified) carried massive bundles of thorny branches tied to their shoulders.

They bore their heavy bundles to emulate the struggling of Jesus Christ carrying the cross. The custom dates again to 1622. Other devotees whip themselves in a flagellation ceremony, to suggest sacrifice and