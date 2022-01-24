Christmas record smashed by Australia Post

Aussies’ need to spoil their family members this Christmas has led to a report quantity of parcels being flown throughout the nation.

It’s been a bumper Christmas for Australia Post, with extra parcels delivered by air this 12 months than ever earlier than.

A complete of 52 million parcels have been delivered in the course of the December peak interval, and volumes in October and November have been additionally up on earlier years.

At the height of the operation, Australia Post had 25 devoted air freighters taking to the skies each night time, shifting a complete 8.7 million kilos of parcels. On the busiest day in December, 556 tonnes of parcels have been moved.

Group chief government officer and managing director Paul Graham stated many months had been spent in preparation for delivering an ideal Christmas.

“That we have seen another 52 million parcels delivered at Christmas demonstrates the dedication of the people in our Post Offices, our Licensed Post Office Partners, and everyone working across our processing, delivery, customer teams, including more than 5000 new team members who helped make it possible,” Mr Graham stated.

“We thank Australians for their patience and support during these challenging times, and with so many customers heeding our call to shop and send early, we saw a really big November for both deliveries and online shopping ahead of our traditional December peak.”

Proving the postal service can nonetheless be a arms on expertise, over 20 million Australians visited an Australian Post outlet in individual to ship playing cards and presents and acquire packages.

The variety of on-line purchases rose 1.5 per cent year-on-year from 2020, and was 37.5 per cent greater than in 2019, with greater than 5.6 million Australian households searching for family members on-line.

Taking benefit of recent applied sciences on supply, Australians additionally managed their deliveries via Australia Post’s app and web site in report numbers.

The website clocked greater than 83 million visits, whereas virtually 5 million new ETA (estimated time of arrival) alerts helped Aussies plan a busy Christmas by notifying prospects of the two-hour window parcels have been attributable to arrive forward of Christmas.