Chunky Panday’s first look as Muhammad Ghori in ‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’ impresses fans

The makers of ‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’ have unveiled an intriguing poster of the antagonist of the movie — Muhammad Ghori — essayed by Chunky Panday. The versatile actor is ready to make his Gujarati cinema debut with the movie, which stars Khushi Shah as Nayika Devi. In the poster, Chunky Pandey seems cruel, surrounded by arrows, with a sword in his hand and rage on his face. The actor seeped into the pores and skin of the character along with his kohled eyes, lengthy gray tresses and darkish ensemble.

Sharing his first look from the movie, Chunky Panday wrote, “The one who is remembered for his misery and cruelty! One of the greatest enemies of all time, #MuhammadGhori played by chunky panday in the upcoming period drama titled #NayikaDeviTheWarriorQueen.”

In no time, his submit was bombarded with candy feedback from his followers who’re impressed along with his look. Several celebrities together with Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Divyenndu additionally commented on his submit.

‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’ is Gujarati cinema’s first historic drama movie, launched by A Tree Entertainment. The movie is directed by Nitin G and produced by Umesh Sharma.

Speaking in regards to the poster, producer Umesh Sharma, stated, “I’m truly delighted by the response we have received towards the movie till now. Chunky Panday is the best thing that could have happened to this film. He perfectly exemplifies the character and we cannot wait for people to uncover his jinx on-screen as Muhammad Ghori.”

Talking about Chunky’s character, director Nitin G stated, “This character belongs to Chunky Panday and he has efficiently carried the personality of Muhammad Ghori throughout the film, doing total justice to the character. We hope that people too feel the same way.” The movie is ready to launch on May 6, 2022.

