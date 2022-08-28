Church Releases List Of Priests Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minors In Colombia

In 2019, Barrientos printed the e book “Let the children come to me”. (Representational)

Colombia:

The Catholic Church in Colombia has launched the names of 26 monks who have been investigated for alleged sexual abuse of minors there, native media reported Saturday.

The Archidiocese of Medellin revealed the listing of these accused between 1995 and 2019 in response to a courtroom ruling in favor of Juan Pablo Barrientos, a journalist investigating an alleged community of pedophile clergy.

“Most of these priests … were suspended for a little while, and went back to being priests again,” stated Barrientos, who has been investigating sexual assaults by monks for years, in a video launched Saturday.

Barrientos managed to get judges to just accept his request and drive the Archdiocese of Medellin to make the listing public.

The prosecution, which has not commented on the investigations, obtained 14 of the complaints on Thursday, although the abuses have been dedicated years in the past, in keeping with the doc printed by the Church.

Monsignor Ricardo Tobon, Archbishop of Medellin, stated that the establishment desires to “show transparency, commitment to the truth and that there is no purpose of cover-up.”

In a video posted on the Archdiocese’s Twitter account, the spiritual determine accused Barrientos of “an aggressive smear campaign against the Church.”

According to the journalist, the Church divulged the names “because the Constitutional Court has forced it to do so.”

In 2019, Barrientos printed the e book “Let the children come to me,” an investigation into pederasty and cover-up throughout the clergy within the South American nation, the place most individuals are Roman Catholic.

The Church tried to cease publication of the e book with authorized actions that failed.

At least six monks have served jail sentences for little one rape within the nation.

