CID arrests TDP’s Ashok Babu in forgery case

Andhra Pradesh crime investigation division (CID) arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker Parchuri Ashok Babu within the wee hours of Friday for allegedly forging his diploma and dishonest the federal government to acquire a promotion.

Babu, who was getting back from a late-night marriage ceremony ceremony, was arrested from his residence in Vijayawada. He was taken to the CID workplace at Mangalagiri in Guntur, mentioned a police official, including,he was produced earlier than the court docket which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

The police additionally detained senior TDP leaders Devineni Umamaheshwar Rao, Kollu Ravindra, Bucchi Ram Prasad amongst others for attempting to barge into the CID workplace questioning Babu’s midnight arrest.

Meanwhile, Babu’s attorneys moved the state excessive court docket searching for bail, however the court docket dismissed the petition. The court docket deferred the case until Monday and requested the CID to file a counter affidavit. It additionally requested the petitioners to make Lokayukta as a respondent.

The arrest follows a 2019 criticism lodged by a state authorities worker with the Lokayukta. In his criticism, official Meher Kumar from the Good and Services Tax (GST) wing of the state business taxes division had alleged that Babu had submitted a false doc stating that he was a BCom graduate.

The Lokayukta had sought a report from the division. Following this, the CID registered a case on January 24 this 12 months on the idea of one other criticism by business taxes joint commissioner D Geetha Madhuri. The case was registered underneath Sections 477A (falsification of accounts), 465 (forgery) and 420 (dishonest) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Babu, who hails from Avanigadda in Krishna district, had joined the business taxes division in 1977 as a junior assistant. He had taken voluntary retirement whereas he was assistant business tax officer in April, 2019. He was additionally the president of AP NGOs Association between 2014 and 2019 and joined the TDP after retirement. He was made a member of state legislative council later.

Meanwhile, TDP official spokesman Okay Pattabhi alleged that the CID police had foisted a false case in opposition to Ashok Babu and the MLC had by no means claimed that he was a BCom graduate as his election affidavit clearly talked about that he had studied solely until intermediate.

“A similar complaint was lodged against Babu in January 2013 and the then government had ordered an inquiry into the complaint. After the probe, it was proved that the allegations against him were false and a wrong entry was made in his service records stating that he was a graduate. Babu was no way responsible for the same,” Pattabhi identified.

He alleged that the current YSR Congress authorities had reopened the case based mostly on a false criticism and had arrested him, solely as a result of he was questioning the Jagan Mohan Reddy authorities on the staff’ points.

Senior YSR Congress social gathering chief and state minister for civil provides Kodali Nani mentioned that the CID had booked a case in opposition to Babu on the idea of a criticism lodged by his personal workplace colleague, not the YSR Congress. “Why is the TDP led by N Chandrababu Naidu trying to defend a corrupt leader and a cheat?” he requested.

He alleged that Babu had taken benefit of the federal government workers on the time of state bifurcation and pampered Chandrababu Naidu to get the MLC seat. “The Lokayutka itself has ordered an inquiry against him. How can Naidu defend such a person?” he requested.

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu additionally alleged that his social gathering MLC was arrested just for extending help to the agitating workers of the state authorities.