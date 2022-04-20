Cinco de Mayo Fast Facts | CNN





Here’s a have a look at Cinco de Mayo which commemorates the Mexican victory over the French on the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Cinco de Mayo is well known on May 5 yearly.

Cinco de Mayo is Spanish for the fifth of May.

The Mexican military below the command of Ignacio Zaragoza, regardless of being smaller and ill-equipped, gained the battle on the city of Puebla – about 85 miles east of Mexico City.

Cinco de Mayo will not be Mexico’s independence day from Spain, which occurred in 1810 and is well known on September 16.

In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is noticed with political speeches and battle re-enactments.

In the Sixties and Seventies, the day turned recognized with the Chicano rights motion within the United States, particularly within the state of California.

The day turned one to rejoice Hispanic heritage.

In many cities within the United States, there are parades and festivities that includes mariachi music, dancing and Mexican meals.