Cipla Q3 Profit Dips 2.6% To Rs 729 Crore

Cipla’s web revenue for third quarter witnessed a slide

New Delhi:

Drug main Cipla on Tuesday reported a 2.6 per cent decline in its consolidated revenue after tax to Rs 729 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The Mumbai-based firm had posted a consolidated revenue after tax (PAT) of Rs 748 crore within the October-December quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Total income from operations, nevertheless, rose by 6 per cent to Rs 5,479 crore within the third quarter as in contrast with Rs 5,169 crore in the identical interval of final fiscal, Cipla mentioned in a regulatory submitting.

“I am pleased to see the strong launch and commercial momentum across our core markets during the quarter. Our portfolio execution in branded markets of India and South Africa and strong respiratory traction driving our US generic franchise to a multi-quarter high quarter were key drivers,” Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra famous.

The unlocking of the corporate’s first peptide asset, lanreotide injection is a vital step in strengthening advanced generics engine, inching up the drug maker’s US footprint, he added.

“Our EBITDA margins for the quarter came in at 22.7 per cent and given the year to date traction, we are well placed to close the year in-line with our guidance of 22 per cent. We continue our efforts to improve patient access for therapies including covid products and ensuring adequate supply across all our markets,” Vohra acknowledged.

The firm mentioned its home revenues stood at Rs 2,518 crore within the third quarter, up 13 per cent from Rs 2,231 crore in the identical interval of earlier fiscal.