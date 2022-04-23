CISF personnel plays with toddler at Delhi airport. Watch viral video

The CISF personnel are tasked with manning safety on the airports they usually do a very skilled job. However, generally the safety personnel present their humane facet as nicely which is absolutely heartwarming to see. Like this video posted on Instagram, that reveals the CISF personnel enjoying with a toddler on the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The video was posted on April 8 and it’s got over 1.8 million views up to now making it go viral.

In the video, a safety personnel could be seen enjoying with a toddler on the conveyor belt meant for checking the luggage of the passengers. The video was posted by Alexander Johan Dabb Elvenes, which is an account that belongs to a child who’s Norwegian. The account has 288 followers on Instagram.

“Amazing service, love & care by @official_cisf at @delhiairport Camera captures only seconds of it!” says the caption of the video. The caption additionally has the hashtags delhilove, littletraveler, babyboy and 5april.

Watch the video under:

The feedback part of the video was full of customers lauding the candy gesture of the safety personnel.

“That’s so sweet,” commented an Instagram person together with coronary heart emojis. “Duty and care,” stated one other. “Glad you had a great time, please do come again,” posted a 3rd. “Security personnel are also humans,” reads one other remark.

What are your ideas about this lovely gesture by the CISF personnel?