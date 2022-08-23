Citi appoints CEO for Hong Kong & Macau | citi, citibank, aveline san, hong kong, macau | FinanceAsia

US-headquartered banking group, Citi, has appointed Aveline San as chief government officer for Hong Kong and Macau, efficient July 17, as per a word seen by FinanceAsia.

San will retain her place as chief government of Citibank NA in Hong Kong, along with her new position. She is chargeable for fostering key consumer and regulatory relationships in each markets, reporting to Tim Monger, who was appointed head of the North East Asia cluster in June. She replaces Angel Ng, who was appointed Asia head of Citi Global Wealth in April.

In the discharge, Monger highlighted Hong Kong as a “key progress market…