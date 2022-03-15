Citi appoints chief economist for China | appointment, citi, china, hong kong, chief economist, inflation, interest rates, reserve, central bank, pboc, xiangrong yu | FinanceAsia

On Thursday, Citi introduced the appointment of Dr. Xiangrong Yu because the financial institution’s new China chief economist.

He succeeds Dr. Li-Gang Liu, who lately stepped into the brand new position of Asia Pacific head of Economic Analysis, throughout the financial institution’s Global Wealth Management Division.

In his new submit, based mostly in Hong Kong, Yu can be liable for the financial institution’s views on China’s financial system and coverage.

He brings to the position 15 years of expertise in economics analysis, in addition to expertise advising institutional purchasers as an economist at China International Capital Corporation CICC, and in comparable capacities on the Hong Kong Monetary Authority HKMA…