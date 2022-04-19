Citi appoints head of APAC wealth management | citi, angel ng, wealth management apac hong | FinanceAsia

Citi has introduced in a observe despatched to media the appointment of Angel Ng head of Asia Pacific Global Wealth Management, efficient instantly.

In her new function, Ng will probably be accountable for Citi’s progress technique throughout the area, centred across the financial institution’s two wealth administration hubs in APAC Hong Kong and Singapore. Additionally, Ng will oversee Citi’s Personal Banking franchises throughout each markets, which embody retail banking, playing cards and loans.

Global Wealth Management is the financial institution’s platform for prosperous and excessive internet value purchasers. In 2021, the division in Asia generated revenues for the financial institution in extra of $2.5 billion, a spokesperson instructed FinanceAsia….