Citi appoints new head of Securities Services for Australasia | citi, mark england | FinanceAsia

Mark England will succeed Martin Carpenter as the brand new head of Citi’s Securities Services enterprise in Australia and New Zealand, the financial institution introduced yesterday May 23 in a notice distributed to media.

England informed FinanceAsia that he plans to relocate from Hong Kong to Sydney in September and can start his new position following regulatory approvals, that are anticipated to be obtained from the third quarter.

Carpenter is ready to retire from his 16-year profession with the financial institution, having grown the multi-product franchise from 30 to 340 employees members. The notice pointed to his efforts spearheading Citi Australia’s consumer switch settlement with RBC, which accomplished…