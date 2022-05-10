Citi boosts Australian markets and research capabilities | citi, appointments, australia, sydney, capital markets, research | FinanceAsia

Last week, Citi announced quite a few new appointments inside its Australia-focussed Markets and Research companies. Comprising each new hires and relocations, the financial institution’s head of Equities for Australia, Daniel Young, confirmed with FinanceAsia that every will be part of the financial institution’s Sydney head workplace over the course of May, June and July.

Young mentioned that the brand new headcount is about to strengthen the financial institution throughout numerous strands of the enterprise together with non-cash and buying and selling capabilities the merchandise and options it will possibly present for company, institutional and governments purchasers by way of underwriting, structuring, gross sales and buying and selling and the financial institution’s analysis capability to supply insights and dependable forecasts throughout a number of sectors.

