Citi Hong Kong appoints senior executives within ICG | citi, hong kong, icg, institutional clients group, securities services, markets, charles lam, caroline chan | FinanceAsia

US-headquartered banking group, Citi, has introduced two new appointments inside its Institutional Clients Group ICG in Hong Kong.

Effective May 31, Charles Lam pictured, proper is Citi’s Hong Kong head of Markets, whereas Caroline Chan pictured, left has been appointed Hong Kong head of Securities Services.

Citi CEO, Jane Fraser, has highlighted Securities Services and Markets as being among the many financial institution’s 5 core strategic companies, which also include Banking, Global Wealth and US Personal Banking.

“We see great alternatives caused by the elevated connectivity and capital flows between the Hong Kong and China monetary markets. We count on this development to proceed…