Citing crime, a posh Beverly Hills boutique bans face masks. Is it really about publicity?

Fraser Ross, proprietor of the once-white-hot boutique chain Kitson, shouldn’t be shy about two issues: dropping the names of celebrities who’ve shopped at his shops and expressing his dislike for the restrictions politicians put in place through the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview Monday, Ross was interrupted whereas name-checking a Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan and taking a dig at California Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti for implementing pandemic “rules for thee, not for me.”

“There’s a customer coming in with a mask,” he mentioned, “and I need to tell them they can’t come in with one.”

That’s the brand new actuality at Kitson on Robertson Boulevard in Beverly Hills, the place Ross has banned face masks out of concern for the “safety of our staff & assets of store,” in keeping with an indication posted in a entrance window.

The 58-year-old proprietor, who admits that he makes use of political social media posts and retailer shows to stir controversy and publicity, mentioned the masks ban is totally different.

The transfer, he insisted, was prompted by workers who’re annoyed and terrified of thieves with lined faces concentrating on the shop and others within the neighborhood. The ban applies solely to the flagship Robertson location, one among 5 Kitson shops, which Ross described as “the big store where all the valuables are.”

“The masks have nothing to do with politics; it’s to protect the assets,” Ross mentioned. “I’m protecting my employees and our assets.”

That’s to not say Ross isn’t happy with the success he’s had together with his divisive storefront shows, a few of which have gone viral, bringing much-desired consideration to his model — although maybe not as a lot as within the early aughts, when Kitson was a must-go for the procuring sprees of the well-known, virtually well-known and hangers-on.

“I did the most famous Christmas windows,” Ross mentioned, recalling a 2020 show of Dr. Anthony Fauci and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), who got here beneath hearth for going to a hair salon through the pandemic lockdown. Wearing pink Santa hats, Pelosi, Fauci, and others have been labeled “Hypocrites of 2020” in posters. “The mainstream media didn’t want to talk about it, though, because I was outing Fauci,” he mentioned.

Ross listed a number of current thefts and robberies he mentioned have occurred in his retailer and neighboring companies, together with one through which somebody threatened an worker with scissors and two Japanese vacationers had baggage stolen from their automotive.

The remaining straw, Ross mentioned, happened two weeks in the past, when two girls sporting masks, whom he believes had been banned from Kitson for shoplifting, entered the shop. When safety guards confronted them, they yelled that they’d COVID-19.

“I was sick of people coming into this store, and we can’t get them from a lineup,” he mentioned. “They wear bucket hats, hoodies, and you can only see their eyes. You can’t say that’s the right person.”

“We’re living in Gotham City,” he went on, evaluating the rich business district of Beverly Hills to the fictional crime-filled metropolis that prompts Batman to develop into a vigilante. Crime, he mentioned, “is at an all-time level.”

Statistics from the town’s police division current a decidedly much less dire actuality. In its June report, the Beverly Hills Police Department described crime this yr as being “marginally up,” by 7%.

As of June, the town had reported 29 robberies, three greater than in the identical interval of 2021. Seven robberies of shops, through which assailants used power or concern, have been reported since June.

When instructed concerning the metropolis’s crime fee, Ross contended that many incidents go unreported.

“People don’t want to report it, because it scares people from coming into your store,” he mentioned.

Ross’ ban of face masks comes simply weeks after Los Angeles County weighed the opportunity of implementing an indoor masks mandate amid rising COVID-19 infections.

But because the Public Health Department thought-about its choice, some cities preempted the decision and introduced that they wouldn’t implement a mandate if one have been issued.

Pasadena and Long Beach announced on the same day that their well being departments wouldn’t problem a masks mandate together with the county. Beverly Hills, which doesn’t have its personal well being division, then introduced that the city would not deploy resources to implement a mandate.

Ultimately, the county didn’t problem a mandate, as an infection charges started to drop.

Ross applauded the Beverly Hills choice, calling the mayor a “badass” in a publish on the Kitson Facebook web page.

Before its social medial pages and home windows have been crammed with political statements, Kitson grew to fame within the early 2000s alongside a number of celebrities, who have been photographed rising from the shop, carrying its blue baggage.

“The celebrity culture, I may have started it in the 2000s,” Ross mentioned.

Now, Kitson’s social media pages are stuffed largely with conservative-leaning posts criticizing vaccines, lockdowns and Democrats.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” one publish reads about Fauci’s choice to step down from authorities service on the finish of the yr. “Please take all your masks with you that you never wear.”

Others tread on the conspiratorial. The day after the FBI obtained a warrant and searched former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, the shop posted a message: “Who do you think the FBI collude with?”

Ross mentioned the posts mirror his political leanings, though he maintains that he isn’t a Democrat or Republican and, as a Canadian, can’t vote.

His ban on face masks, although, shouldn’t be an try to publicize the shop or “troll,” he mentioned. He additionally doesn’t assume it’ll have a lot influence, since most clients aren’t sporting masks anymore anyway.

“There were a few people coming in with masks, but the rest are criminals,” he mentioned.

The posts, he mentioned assist him elevate the profile of his store to compete with large retailers like Nordstrom.

“Maybe we’re the small company with the big voice,” he mentioned. “I tell people all the time, if you’re Switzerland, people don’t really care. They like people to take a stance.”