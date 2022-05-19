Citizens of more countries allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Citizens of some extra

international locations will likely be allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air,

following the corresponding decision signed by the nation’s

Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reviews.

Given the necessities of Clauses 2.5-1.1 and a pair of.5-1.3 of the

talked about decision, residents of the next international locations, residents

of different international locations completely residing there, and stateless

individuals will likely be permitted to enter and exit Azerbaijan from May 20,

2022:

– Bulgaria;

– Butane;

– South Africa;

– Guatemala;

– Laos;

– Lebanon;

– Mauritius;

– Egypt;

– Myanmar;

– Nepal;

– Paraguay;

– North Macedonia;

– Sri Lanka;

– Vietnam.