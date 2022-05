BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. An opening of the

Rize-Artvin Airport in Turkey happened on May 14, Trend reviews.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep

Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening of the airport.

The presidents addressed the opening ceremony.

Residents of Rize metropolis welcomed the speech of President Ilham

Aliyev with enthusiasm.