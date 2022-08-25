City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo calls for investigation after Boston Globe reported sex assault accusations

BOSTON – Boston metropolis councilor and candidate for Suffolk County district lawyer Ricardo Arroyo is looking for an unbiased investigation right into a Boston Globe report alleging that he was accused of sexual assault when he was a teen.

Arroyo denies sexually assaulting anybody and says police by no means interviewed him. “I was never told that these investigations happened. I had no way to relay that to the public in any way,” Arroyo stated at a press convention Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Boston Globe published an article detailing the 2 accusations courting again to 2005. Neither led to any prices.

At the press convention, a lawyer learn an announcement from one of many girls who the Globe claimed had accused Arroyo of rape, however she stated she didn’t.

“Ricardo Arroyo has never assaulted me,” stated Brigite Melo-Cronin, an lawyer for the girl cited within the Globe article. “When I stated this felt like harassment to the Boston Globe, I was not speaking about Ricardo. I was speaking about the Boston Globe and how they approached me and how I felt they twisted the things I was telling them.”

In a statement, Arroyo blamed his opponent interim Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden for the leak. “Sadly, what has now become clear is that the current District Attorney – or an official working on his behalf – just weeks before the election has selectively and illegally leaked incomplete information to the media,” Arroyo stated.

Arroyo says he has no intention of dropping out of the district lawyer race or resigning as metropolis councilor.