City drop points at West Ham, Kane fires Spurs into top four

Spurs sneak house in opposition to Burnley Spurs climbed above North London rivals Arsenal into fourth on 68 factors from 37 video games – the Gunners are on 66 from 36 matches and might return to the highest 4 in the event that they win at Newcastle United on Monday. Harry Kane celebrates with Heung-Min Son after scoring for Tottenham. Credit:Getty Images Burnley, below caretaker supervisor Mike Jackson, went into the sport in seventeenth place and slipped again into the underside three after Leeds United prevented defeat at house to Brighton. Despite dominating the probabilities, Spurs had been hanging on nervously within the remaining minutes and Conte praised their resilience with a lot at stake and only a single objective lead in opposition to a workforce who beat them in February.

Tottenham dominated the opening 20 minutes, however Burnley’s makeshift defence held agency with keeper Nick Pope making a number of key saves and the guests went shut when Maxwel Cornet compelled a tremendous cease from Hugo Lloris. Loading But in stoppage time earlier than the interval, referee Kevin Friend was despatched to assessment a handball incident and dominated that the arm of Ashley Barnes had been in an “unnatural position” when the ball struck it. Kane drilled the spot-kick into the underside nook, however Burnley’s protests continued after the halftime whistle with offended exchanges within the tunnel. Pope made two excellent saves after the break to maintain out Son Heung-min whereas Barnes struck the put up for Burnley with a thundering drive from distance.