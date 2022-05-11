City ferries cancelled, bridges swamped as heavy rain hits Brisbane

Heavy rainfall has been forecast for Queensland’s south-east as two troughs affecting northern components of the state transfer south over coming days.

Flash flooding brought on the demise of a 31-year-old woman at Mount Osso, close to Mackay, on Wednesday and the system has already dumped greater than 200 millimetres in some components of central Queensland.

With flood watches in place throughout massive components of the state, the Bureau of Meteorology warned the system would transfer south as two troughs interacted with one another.

Brisbane was predicted to obtain as much as 80 millimetres of rain by 9am on Thursday.