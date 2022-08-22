City fight back in 3-3 Newcastle thriller

Quickfire targets by Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City get well from two targets down to attract 3-3 with Newcastle United in a pulsating Premier League conflict at St James’ Park.

Neither facet had conceded a objective within the league this season however Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for champions City within the fifth minute on Sunday, ghosting in to catch the Newcastle defence flat-footed.

City ought to have gone two up within the sixteenth minute when Phil Foden attacked down the precise, however he selected to shoot from a decent angle moderately than squaring the ball to Haaland.

The residence facet levelled by Miguel Almiron within the twenty eighth minute as he bundled a pinpoint cross from Allan Saint-Maximin into the web earlier than enduring a nervous VAR verify that allowed the objective to face.

Saint-Maximin tormented City full again Kyle Walker and he put Newcastle in place to tug off an enormous upset when he arrange Callum Wilson to make it 2-1 earlier than halftime.

A superb free kick by Kieran Trippier 9 minutes after the break put Newcastle 3-1 forward and on target for a shock victory.

That sparked City into life, nonetheless, with Haaland hitting a put up earlier than pulling a objective again on the hour. Then Silva transformed a wonderful cross from Kevin De Bruyne to make it 3-3.

Newcastle’s problem regarded set to come back unstuck when Trippier was proven a straight crimson card for a cynical excessive journey on De Bruyne, however after a VAR overview the choice was overturned and he was given a yellow.

City dominated possession within the remaining phases however needed to accept a draw that left them second within the desk on seven factors, two behind leaders Arsenal. Newcastle are sixth on 5 factors.

“We scored the third goal in the 64th minute, it was very early. I’m a bit disappointed we didn’t score the fourth, but still, a good reaction from the team,” Silva informed the BBC.

Trippier was upset his facet solely got here away with some extent.

“We want to go toe to toe with them and I thought we did that throughout the match, but Man City are a top side and they have the quality of the players to get themselves back into the game,” he informed Sky Sports.

Earlier on Sunday, Leeds beat Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road and Brighton received 2-0 at West Ham.