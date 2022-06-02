City life returning to normal as workers opt to leave the lounge room

“This positive lift has occurred at a time when COVID-19 and now the flu, are circulating widely, forcing many people and families to stay home or isolate, on top of some extremely wet weather on the East Coast,” Achterstraat stated.

“To have a peak of 66 per cent is very reassuring as more individuals and workplaces are embracing the benefits of face-to-face connection and that CBDs are regaining much of their vibrancy.”

To entice guests and employees again to town is the job of the NSW 24-hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues, who has labored with landlords and brokers on a variety of schemes together with Vivid Sydney 2022.

Buildings in Sydney are lit up through the Vivid occasion. Credit:Sydney Morning Herald

Major landlords ISPT, Brookfield Properties, Charter Hall, EG Funds, Marprop and CBRE all labored on the Flow & Glow program as a part of Vivid to activate their buildings from day to nighttime.