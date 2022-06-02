City life returning to normal as workers opt to leave the lounge room
“This positive lift has occurred at a time when COVID-19 and now the flu, are circulating widely, forcing many people and families to stay home or isolate, on top of some extremely wet weather on the East Coast,” Achterstraat stated.
“To have a peak of 66 per cent is very reassuring as more individuals and workplaces are embracing the benefits of face-to-face connection and that CBDs are regaining much of their vibrancy.”
To entice guests and employees again to town is the job of the NSW 24-hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues, who has labored with landlords and brokers on a variety of schemes together with Vivid Sydney 2022.
Major landlords ISPT, Brookfield Properties, Charter Hall, EG Funds, Marprop and CBRE all labored on the Flow & Glow program as a part of Vivid to activate their buildings from day to nighttime.
CBRE Pacific Advisory chief government Phil Rowland stated companies had seen first-hand the influence the pandemic had on each town and the broader economic system. “The CBD community is longing for the return of city workers and visitors,” Rowland stated.
“A sustainable built environment and green spaces in the CBD are the future of a connected and successful city, and it’s this ethos that is fundamental to the way CBRE does business.”
Achterstraat stated the survey outcomes additionally discovered a rise in preferences for larger flexibility together with working from residence. “While most businesses are embracing some flexible working arrangements with their staff, there are huge benefits in personal connection, and it’s good to see these being embraced once again,” he stated.
“The coffee, lunch or newspaper we grab from CBD vendors has a flow-on effect, as does the impromptu chat in the breakout room with colleagues we have not seen for a while.”