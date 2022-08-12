City of Boston releases details on how North End outdoor dining fees were spent

BOSTON — The metropolis of Boston has launched details about the way it spent the out of doors eating charges eating places within the North End had been requested to pay this season.

This yr’s out of doors eating season started with controversy when the North End was the one neighborhood the place eating places had been charged earlier than they may open up patios. Many restaurant house owners had been upset concerning the $7,500 payment.

According to town, $714,330 has been spent on the North End as of late July, with $300,000 coming from charges paid by restaurant house owners.

$623,770 has been spent cleansing streets and sidewalks with sweeping and energy washing

$38,800 has been spent on visitors element and enforcement

$51,760 has gone to the Boston transportation division for signage and personnel as a result of a part of Hanover Street was transformed right into a one-way for the summer time.

Mayor Michelle Wu introduced the brand new charges within the spring as a method to offset the price of cleansing up the crowded neighborhood after residents complained that out of doors eating was creating extra visitors and visitors.

North End restaurant house owners felt “singled out” and wanted to sue the city as a result of eateries in different neighborhoods had been allowed to arrange patios with no cost.

The out of doors eating program started throughout the pandemic and within the spring, Governor Charlie Baker signed a one-year extension to April 2023.

It’s unclear what out of doors eating in Boston will seem like subsequent yr. The metropolis mentioned it’s evaluating a everlasting program and is asking residents for enter.