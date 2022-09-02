City of Cape Town accused of forking out almost R500 000 for DA councillor Nora Grose’s legal bill | News24

Nearly R500 000 in authorized charges has allegedly been spent to defend DA councillor Nora Grose.

Grose is out on R10 000 bail after she was accused of misappropriating City of Cape Town funds.

Her case is at the moment being dealt with by Hanekom Attorneys in affiliation with Bailey Haynes.

The City of Cape Town has caught to its determination to pay the authorized charges for fraud-accused councillor Nora Grose who faces prices of misappropriating City funds.

City council speaker Felicity Purchase declined to elaborate on the price of Grose’s authorized charges.

“The City of Cape Town is unable to provide the total legal costs at this stage. Numerous postponements by the State, notwithstanding the lack of evidence against councillor Grose, have led to ongoing legal costs in this case,” she mentioned.

Purchase added the lawyer performing on behalf of Grose had at numerous courtroom appearances requested the elimination of the case from the courtroom roll.

“Should councillor Grose be found innocent, the City will consider recovering the legal costs from the prosecution,” she mentioned.

GOOD Party MP Brett Herron claimed the City had already spent R476 000 on her defence.

“The mayor must explain why the residents of the City must pay for Grose’s legal fees given that the charges essentially amount to this DA councillor [allegedly] defrauding the people of the City. The abuse of public funds is obscene and unjustifiable,” he mentioned.

Herron added Purchase’s clarification that the regulation allowed the DA to offer authorized help to its councillor was unacceptable.

“The test is whether it is ethical and common sense. The DA also has a hypocrisy problem. They challenged the abuse of public funds to pay for former president [Jacob] Zuma’s legal defence – and they won the court case.”

Purchase confused councillors, in addition to City staff who’re granted authorized illustration, had been knowledgeable the City would possibly train a proper of recourse for restoration of any expenditure incurred by way of coverage if a discovering was made towards them.

She mentioned the town permits for the speaker to approve paying for authorized illustration for councillors “where legal proceedings have been instituted against the employee or councillor as a result of any act or omission by the employee or councillor in the exercise of his or her powers or the performance of his or her duties, or the employee or the councillor has been summoned to attend any inquest or inquiry arising from the exercise of his or her powers or the performance of his or her duties.”

Grose is at the moment out on R10 000 bail after the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court granted her bail in May final yr.

At the time, the Hawks introduced she had been charged alongside Reuben Swartz, who’s the chairperson of NGO the South African Religious Civic Organisation, for allegedly fraudulently claiming R297 800 from the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) and utilizing it for private achieve.

The Hawks initially mentioned Grose was linked to the misappropriation of TERS funds however later corrected their assertion, saying she was not concerned.

Instead, she is accused of cash laundering associated to meals parcels and for allegedly diverting cash to a church.

Investigations revealed Swartz individually obtained as much as R170 000 from the City’s humanitarian fund. The cash was meant for meals parcels in Atlantis however was allegedly channelled to the church, which has ties to Grose.

News24 beforehand reported the church implicated within the case had paid again a few of the cash to the City.

A doc seen by News24 reveals the Life Changers Church in Table View paid again R54 328.06 of the R171 778 in Covid-19 meals reduction funds it allegedly irregularly and not directly obtained from the City.

When approached for remark about her authorized woes, Grose referred queries to the speaker’s workplace.

Her case is ongoing within the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court.

Felicity Purchase. News24 provided

ANC caucus chief Banele Majingo mentioned the get together needed readability from Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and metropolis supervisor Lungelo Mbandazayo on Grose’s authorized invoice.

“This is a wasteful and fruitless expenditure of the public purse, and it is unethical to misuse ratepayers’ money like this. Furthermore, the ANC will approach the Office of Public Protector to investigate,” Majingo added.

“The judge made it clear that it is not in the public interest for the state to pay for the legal defence when it involves fraud and corruption involving public funds. Now, the DA is doing exactly what is claimed Zuma was not entitled to,” he mentioned.

ACDP caucus member Marvin Christians mentioned the get together was alarmed by the invoice the City was footing.

“We know in terms of the Municipal Systems Act [the City] can foot this bill. However, that is when an official acts in that capacity as a public office bearer, this act does not extend to defend alleged criminal activities.”

Also utilizing the Zuma trial for example, Christians mentioned the DA was agency and ran to courtroom to say the general public shouldn’t foot his invoice.

“With this case, it’s suddenly a whole different set of rules,” he added.