City of Cape Town offers R5 000 reward following sharp rise in stolen water meters | News24

The City of Cape Town says it is involved concerning the rise in stolen water meters reported throughout the town over the previous eight months.

A complete of three 341 incidents had been reported from 1 July 2021 to 30 April 2022.

This is a rise of 1 143, in comparison with the earlier monetary 12 months’s figures over a shorter interval.

The City has recognized Steenberg, Retreat, Grassy Park, Strand, Athlone, Woodstock, Ottery, Bellville South, Lentegeur, Manenberg and Belgravia as among the areas the place there was a rise within the theft of meters.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien stated a reward of as much as R5 000 was being provided to any resident who reported incidents or info associated to the theft and vandalism of water and sanitation infrastructure.

“We cannot condone the theft of critical infrastructure. We ask residents to please be vigilant and to report these incidents so it can be investigated to clamp down on this reckless, inconsiderate behaviour that has a knock-on effect on residents,” he stated.

Badroodien added that stealing a water meter from a property causes main inconvenience for the affected family as they haven’t any water provide till their meter is changed.

“When such incidents occur, the City makes every effort to replace these reported stolen meters in the shortest timeframe. Also, the money spent on replacing the meters could have been used elsewhere. The City has put out a reward for anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of suspects who are vandalising or stealing our water and sanitation infrastructure, including water meters,” he stated.

Badroodien stated the City was now not putting in brass water meters, however solely plastic ones, as a result of scrap worth of the brass.

“The brass water meters are being targeted and it will take some time before all meters are replaced with plastic ones. The cost for the City to replace a stolen/damaged 15mm water meter is R3 260.60, while the cost for a stolen/damaged 20mm water meter is R3 744.60,” he added.

In District Six, residents have seen a rise in theft of water meters. On Sunday morning, they reported that two water meters had been stolen in a single week.

Resident Ghayronesa Isaacs stated:

It’s horrible; it is the second time in a single week. The water waste saddens me as so many individuals haven’t got contemporary water and our neighbouring cities, like Port Elizabeth, is near Day Zero.

Another resident Amy Hay stated that, over the previous three months, the Zonnebloem/District Six neighborhood had been particularly focused via vandalism and water meter theft.

“There have been five cases in the last few weeks, two of which happened in the last week on the same meter. This means that the criminals know it will be replaced and come back to steal the replacement to sell the metal parts as well.

“The influence that it has on the residents and the City of Cape Town is dire. The water pumps and runs down the streets for a lot of hours losing a lot water, after which residents are left with out working water till the problem will get mounted,” she stated.

