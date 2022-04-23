City of Cape Town official dies after explosion caused by vandalised cables | News24

Electricity cables on a utility put up that has been tampered with grasp unfastened. PHOTO: kaylynne bantom

A City of Cape Town official has died after being injured when a vandalised electrical cable exploded.

The explosion occurred whereas the electrical energy staff was attending to an influence outage.

The man died in hospital every week later.

According to the City, Terence Henry Stringer died in hospital on 16 April, after struggling accidents when severely vandalised cables exploded on 4 April.

Stringer, 4 contractors and a member of the general public had been injured when the insulation on the broken cables additional deteriorated and precipitated an explosion. The electrical energy staff attended to the outage in Gugulethu that was affecting the ability provide to each Manenberg and Gugulethu.

This was after residents instructed a delegation of presidency officers they felt unsafe because of crime, notably in areas with poor lighting.

“A section of the medium voltage cable had been excavated and set alight by criminals. It is utterly devastating that a colleague’s life has been lost due to the impact of infrastructure vandalism while in the line of duty,” mayoral committee member for vitality Beverley van Reenen stated in an announcement.

Stringer joined the municipality in 1993 and was one of many first staff within the City’s Gugulethu Electricity Depot shortly after it was constructed as a part of the its programme to convey companies nearer to the Manenberg and Gugulethu communities.

“Colleagues remember him for his commitment to his work and always going the extra mile. In his spare time, he enjoyed carpentry and was always willing to share his woodwork expertise with colleagues when anything needed to be repaired. Between jobs, he often kept the depot’s flower garden neat,” Van Reenen stated.

“The City has lost a valuable staff member, and our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

The energy provide was restored, whereas technicians had been working to restore round R160 000 value of damages.

