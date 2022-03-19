City Of Detroit To Invest $45 Million In Renovating, Reopening Recreation Centers

(CBS Detroit) — Detroit’s recreations facilities will so be getting a much-needed facelift.

Officials say $45 million is on the best way to assist renovate and reopen recreation facilities, together with the Dexter Elmhurst Community Center.

It’s a part of Mayor Mike Duggan’s neighborhood investments first introduced final week in his State of the City handle.

According to a report from The Detroit News, the Dexter-Elmhurst heart is present process an environmental examine. The heart will search a bid for a design and produce it to town council for approval this summer season.

Officials say building is predicted to start in 2023.

