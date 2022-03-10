City of Joburg contract saga: ‘I don’t have any political affiliations, this hurts’ | News24

The lives of 130 City of Johannesburg staff are in limbo as their everlasting employment standing was reversed.

Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the ANC hijacked the City’s funds when the “illegal” conversion was made.

News24 spoke to some affected staff.

A complete of 130 staff had their world turned the wrong way up amid a contract conversion saga that noticed the City of Johannesburg ship letters informing them of the reversal of their everlasting employment standing.

News24 reported that Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse had insisted that the ANC had hijacked the City’s funds when it illegally transformed fixed-term contracts of political appointees to everlasting ones.

In a press release on Wednesday night, Phalatse mentioned:

While some could consider that the job of presidency is to counterpoint morally and ethically inept politicians and their events, merely put, that is metropolis seize. The multi-party authorities is doing the actual work of constructing Johannesburg by closing the faucet of corruption and delivering companies.

Many of the affected staff have no idea how they may maintain themselves and their households following the information.

News24 spoke to 2 folks affected who acknowledged that they’d joined the City from the personal sector and had no affiliation with any political occasion within the City.

The one worker, who spoke to News24 on situation of anonymity, mentioned they have been harm to listen to that they have been being known as “cadre deployment”, as they’d by no means carried any political membership or proven any political affiliation.

“I am so upset because we were more than 30 people when I interviewed. I was so proud of myself that I got a job without knowing anyone. I didn’t even have a friend in the City.

The tearful employee said:

I have accepted that these people do not work with us, and they want their own people. It is such a shame because I am really a hard worker.

Another employee, who also joined the City on a fixed-term contract in 2014 from the private sector, said they were shocked to see Phalatse’s statements on the issue.

“They have their preferences. They need their very own folks. I wouldn’t have any political occasion membership.

“We are being thrown under the bus, and you can see the posts being advertised [now] have certain requirements concerning the employment equity,” they mentioned.

Both staff, who’ve {qualifications} at a post-graduate stage, defined that there was a skinny line between occasion and state within the City each time a brand new administration took workplace.

‘Insulting and fairly irritating’

Another worker, who is without doubt one of the affected 130 employees, advised News24 that the mayor’s claims that they have been political appointments have been “insulting and quite irritating”.

“I find the mayor’s claim to be quite bizarre. I went through a rigorous interview process, and I was later appointed. I was not coming from any political office.

“The suggestion that we’re a cohort from Luthuli House is actually insulting. We are professionals in our personal proper. That alone is sort of annoying and worsening,” the honours graduate advised News24.

They maintained that they have been nonetheless everlasting staff of the City, and that the matter was going by means of a authorized course of.

“We are going to take motion. There is not any method politicians are going to politick with our lives,” an affected employee said.

On Wednesday, the South African Municipal Workers Union’s (Samwu) Thobani Nkosi told News24 that the union would explore other avenues, and that their legal team was working on a challenge.

