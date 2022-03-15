City of Joburg insists reversal of contract conversion is final as staffers threaten court action | News24

The City of Joburg says the choice to reverse the contract conversions of 130 staffers is remaining.

The staffers have threatened to go to courtroom.

The mayor’s workplace says it should oppose any authorized motion taken in opposition to it.

The City of Johannesburg says it should oppose authorized motion and insists the council resolution taken in February to reverse the contract conversion of a gaggle of staffers is not going to be rescinded.

The City’s response to the contract dispute with 130 staffers follows threats from the employees about attainable courtroom motion.

In February, the Joburg council reversed a mayoral committee resolution taken final 12 months, whereas the ANC ruled the metro, permitting the conversion of fixed-term contracts to everlasting ones.

According to the brand new DA-led multi-party coalition authorities, the council by no means authorised the choice. It was deemed unlawful and reversed.

The staffers got notices, adopted by a call to inform them that their contracts had been transformed to the unique type.

The contracts expire on the finish of April.

In a race in opposition to time, the staffers despatched an inventory of calls for to the City.

They demanded that February’s council resolution shouldn’t be carried out. If the City doesn’t accomplish that by 18 March, they’ll strategy the Bargaining Council, the Labour Court or the High Court.

The staffers have been threatening authorized motion in opposition to the City for weeks, however are but to behave.

In a press release by their lawyer, Mojalefa Motalane, the group stated the City had contravened a sequence of authorized processes.

Motalane stated the City had no authorized foundation for reversing the mayoral resolution taken by the ANC in 2021.

“The decision (October 2021 contract conversion) remains valid until it is reviewed and set aside by a court of law – the administrator who made the decision cannot undo its decision. That decision is binding until set aside by mutual acquiescence of the affected parties or by a court of law.

“Therefore, the purported rescission of the choice by the council is irregular, irrational and illegal on this floor and/or on the premise that our shoppers vested and/or accrued rights weren’t investigated earlier than the council determined to reverse the conversion,” Motalane said.

Motalane said the court action would focus on the legality of the decision taken in February.

City of Joburg responds

Mabine Seabe, the spokesperson for the mayor, Mpho Phalatse, said the City would challenge any legal action brought against it regarding the contract conversion matter.

“The Johannesburg multi-party authorities has been clear in stating that the choice taken by the mayoral committee, council and the City administration was and is a matter of compliance with the legislation, not a labour subject. In the occasion that we’re met with authorized motion, we will probably be opposing it.

“The City’s lawyers, this morning, responded to the representatives of the affected political staff, stating that the decisions taken will not be reversed. Furthermore, to reverse the council’s resolution would be an endorsement of the erstwhile mayoral committee’s unlawful and irregular decision. We cannot play fast and loose with the law,” Seabe instructed News24.

