City of Joburg launches probe into R94m spent on 13km road which is in ‘complete disarray’ | News24

The City of Johannesburg launched a probe into tens of millions spent on an incomplete challenge.

The investigation will decide how a lot of the challenge was fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The City is now on its third important contractor after the primary two didn’t ship.

The City of Johannesburg has launched a probe into R94 million which was spent on the Braamfischerville Ext 12 Gravel Roads Upgrade challenge.

The City mentioned the present state of the highway was in “complete disarray”.

The MMC for improvement planning, Belinda Echeozonjoku, mentioned in an announcement on Wednesday that the investigation would decide how a lot of the R94 million was fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

“This kind of disservice to our residents is completely unacceptable and should be prevented from happening in future,” she mentioned.

Echeozonjoku mentioned the City was now on its third appointment of a important contractor after the primary two failed to finish building work on the 13 kilometre highway.

She mentioned the primary important contractor accomplished work on 6km of the highway in 2017. The following 12 months, she mentioned, the City terminated the contract, resulting from poor efficiency, however over R63 million had already been spent.

The second contractor commenced work on June 2019 and, by the point the contract was terminated in January 2021, solely 3km of the highway had been accomplished. In addition, one other R30 million was spent because the highway had incurred injury through the years resulting from heavy rains.

Echeozonjuku issued a stern warning to important contractors who didn’t ship on agreements with the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA). She expressed concern over the dearth of due diligence forward of the appointments of the principle contractors.

“That means a full year passed without any work being done. This simply highlights the lack of oversight that has been happening at the JDA for some time.

“The proven fact that funds had been made to the principle contractors begs the query on how funds had been made with out work being verified on-site,” she said.

The acting CEO of the JDA, Sherylee Moonsamy, said the poor performance of the main contractors and contract terminations have resulted in additional budget and budget constraints to complete the project.

Moonsamy estimated that at least R23.5 million was required to fix the damages and to complete the project. “The implementation of this challenge has confirmed very difficult, with poor efficiency of the appointed important contractors being the numerous problem and the best disappointment.

“The JDA has taken lessons from this unfortunate situation and wishes to ensure the successful completion of this project,” Moonsamy mentioned.

