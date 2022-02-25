City of Joburg reconnects water, electricity at prison after cutting it over alleged R6.8m unpaid bill | News24

The City of Joburg has restored providers to a jail.

The City of Johannesburg had claimed the Department of Correctional Service owed R6.8 million in unpaid municipal providers.

The division dismissed the declare.

The City stated it was accumulating a thousand excellent funds on a regular basis.

The City of Joburg reduce off water and electrical energy on the Johannesburg Prison on Thursday over allegations that the ability owes it R6.8 million in unpaid providers.

The facility was in the dead of night and with no water for about three hours.

However, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo dismissed the declare that the ability owed the City R6.8 million, saying it had been paying its payments. He additionally stated it didn’t must pay something as they didn’t owe the City.

“We can confirm that we paid the amounts owed to the City, hence reconnections were done same day; no services were interrupted,” Nxumalo stated.

The City’s Mabine Seabe advised News24 that Johannesburg Prison instantly cleared its debt after its providers have been reduce off.

“At the time of the disconnection they owed the City of Johannesburg R6.8 million and they have subsequently paid.”

Seabe additional emphasised that the income assortment marketing campaign could be answerable for making certain that municipal account holders paid their payments on time.

The City is owed a complete of R38 billion and can proceed vigorously pursuing this debt from all these owing #Buyamthetho ^TK — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 24, 2022

He stated the operation to go after those that owed the municipality was nonetheless ongoing and that “up to 1 000 collections happen everyday”.

According to a tweet by the City, they have been owed R38 billion.

The City had made it clear that it might embark on broad scale income assortment.