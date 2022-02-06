City of Joburg threatens to evict relatives illegally occupying pensioners’ units | News24

The City of Johannesburg’s housing division needs folks residing illegally in models meant for pensioners to depart – in any other case, it can take authorized motion.

“There are some tenants who live with their families who do not qualify to live in the rental stock for senior citizens as the minimum criteria are above the age of 55,” Housing MMC Mlungisi Mabasa mentioned in a press release on Sunday.

Mabasa added some pensioners lived with their kids and grandchildren, who inherited the models after they died.

He mentioned the models have been meant to offer impartial residing for pensioners who didn’t want frail care, so younger folks shifting in have been blocking older tenants who could possibly be residing there.

ALSO READ | 50 Cape Town cops and their families face eviction from police barracks

Mabasa added alcohol and drug abuse in and across the services was additionally compromising the protection of pensioners who needs to be residing there in peace.

“We will, unfortunately, have to take legal action should they not vacate voluntarily.”

He known as for an pressing occupancy audit to find out who was occupying the models and who ought to vacate instantly and needed to understand how the principles have been flouted for thus many individuals to be illegally occupying the models.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.