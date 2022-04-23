City of Joburg to continue terminating contracts of 130 workers, following bargaining council ruling | News24

DA mayor for Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, who attained the place with some assist from the EFF.

The bargaining council dominated in opposition to 130 City of Joburg employees.

The council mentioned the employees had not met the brink for an unfair dismissal case.

The ruling got here hours after the Labour Court had dominated in favour of the employees.

The City of Johannesburg says the Labour Court judgment, which dominated in favour of 130 employees, is null and void following the bargaining council’s dismissal of the criticism laid by the employees.

The SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) on Friday dominated that the council had no jurisdiction to adjudicate this unfair dismissal declare.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) filed a criticism of unfair dismissal with the council over the reversal of the contract conversion matter involving the 130 employees.

The City had issued notices that the employees’ contracts had been not everlasting – and that vacancies needed to be crammed by May.

In February, the DA-led authorities took a council choice, which reversed the contract conversions of the staffers from mounted time period to everlasting.

The SALGBC mentioned in its ruling that the brink of a dismissal case had not been met.

It mentioned that, when the union filed the criticism, the employees had been nonetheless employed by the City.

The contracts are as a consequence of expire on the finish of April.

“Section 190 of the Labour Relations Act 66/1995 makes express provision that the date of dismissal where such is subject to notice is the date which the notice expires. Accordingly, dismissal only becomes a fact on the date the notice of termination of employment ends the employment relationship,” the SALGBC mentioned.

The City labelled the result a victory, saying the employees’ contracts would finish this month, as deliberate.

“The bargaining council’s decision means that the interdict of the Labour Court falls away. Therefore, the City will proceed with regularising contracts that will lapse at the end of this month.

Mabine Seabe, spokesperson for the mayor, Mpho Phalatse, said:

The ruling by the bargaining council is a victory for good governance, service delivery and the fight against corrupt practices in the City. As difficult of a process this might be for the affected employees, the Johannesburg multi-party government will never skirt its duty to uphold the rule of law, a cornerstone of our constitutional democracy.

Earlier on Friday, the Labour Court had ruled in favour of the workers by interdicting the City from terminating the contracts.

The ruling by Judge Connie Prinsloo cited the pending outcome of the bargaining council as the reason why the City had to halt its contract conversion plans.

The ruling was celebrated as a victory by the workers and the ANC.

The ANC had converted the contracts from fixed term to permanent when it was in power in the metro in 2021.

The converted jobs formed part of the communication support staff at the mayor’s office and the council’s speaker.

A representative of Samwu was not available to comment.

