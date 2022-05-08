City reclaim top spot after Newcastle drubbing, Arsenal push Leeds into drop zone

It was Eddie Nketiah’s double within the opening 10 minutes that in the end secured the win over Leeds, which noticed captain Luke Ayling despatched off within the twenty seventh minute for a two-footed problem on Gabriel Martinelli. Diego Llorente’s second-half aim for Leeds couldn’t spark a comeback.

Arsenal certified for the Champions League for 19 consecutive seasons underneath Arsene Wenger earlier than two years of failing to take action led to the supervisor’s departure in 2018.

Losing at Arsenal despatched Leeds into the drop zone alongside relegated Watford and Norwich, whereas Everton jumped out of the underside three with a 2-1 win at Leicester.

Mason Holgate’s header clinched the win for Everton on the half-hour after Vitalii Mykolenko’s volley had been cancelled out by Leicester ahead Patson Daka. Jordan Pickford’s saves for Everton made certain of the three factors within the second half.