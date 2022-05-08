City reclaim top spot after Newcastle drubbing, Arsenal push Leeds into drop zone
It was Eddie Nketiah’s double within the opening 10 minutes that in the end secured the win over Leeds, which noticed captain Luke Ayling despatched off within the twenty seventh minute for a two-footed problem on Gabriel Martinelli. Diego Llorente’s second-half aim for Leeds couldn’t spark a comeback.
Arsenal certified for the Champions League for 19 consecutive seasons underneath Arsene Wenger earlier than two years of failing to take action led to the supervisor’s departure in 2018.
Losing at Arsenal despatched Leeds into the drop zone alongside relegated Watford and Norwich, whereas Everton jumped out of the underside three with a 2-1 win at Leicester.
Mason Holgate’s header clinched the win for Everton on the half-hour after Vitalii Mykolenko’s volley had been cancelled out by Leicester ahead Patson Daka. Jordan Pickford’s saves for Everton made certain of the three factors within the second half.
Frank Lampard’s Everton have the benefit of getting three video games remaining whereas Burnley and Leeds, who’re some extent under them, have one match fewer.
Manchester United’s worst-ever Premier League season – typified by a 4-0 collapse at Brighton on Saturday – has given West Ham hope of dislodging the fallen giants from fifth place.
A 4-0 victory over last-place Norwich stored West Ham in seventh place – sufficient for Europa Conference League qualification – however David Moyes’ aspect is barely three factors from sixth place with two video games remaining and one in hand on United within the remaining Europa League spot.
Said Benrahma’s double, a Michail Antonio strike and Manuel Lanzini’s second-half penalty secured the emphatic win for West Ham, who had been denied a spot on this season’s Europa League remaining by Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.