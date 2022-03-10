Civil society: Parliament calls for EU rules and strategy to counter threats

MEPs adopted proposals to acknowledge the essential function of civil society for democracy, calling for a Commission technique and customary guidelines throughout all member states, Plenary session.

Following a plenary debate on Monday (7 March) that took inventory of the function of civil society in coping with the challenges and threats stemming from Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, MEPs voted on Tuesday in favour of proposals to counter the crackdown on civil society in Europe, with 526 votes for, 115 towards, and 54 abstentions.

Parliament’s proposals revolve round three key areas:

An enabling regulatory and political setting free from chilling results, threats and assaults;

sustainable and non-discriminatory entry to sources, and;

civil dialogue and participation in policy-making.

Parliament underlines the continual deterioration of civil society-related freedoms (additionally within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic), in addition to the duty of the EU and its member states to make sure an enabling setting for civil society organisations (CSOs). It condemns bodily and verbal assaults towards CSO representatives whereas stressing that those that work on migration particularly shouldn’t be criminalized. It additionally deplores “the outsourcing by public authorities of public service missions to CSOs” and voices considerations over the emergence of government-organised non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The report requires a ‘European civic space index’ and a complete civil society technique, which ought to embody, amongst different factors, frequent minimal authorized and administrative requirements for CSOs throughout the EU and a statute of European cross-border associations and non-profit organisations. European Union funding must be extra versatile and made out there to extra organisations.

Rapporteur Anna Júlia Donáth (Renew, HU) stated: “Civilian helpers at our borders with Ukraine are asking us to support their work, while they are out there representing justice and a more humane approach, in line with the EU’s core values. They are asking us to defend them, so they can do their job undisturbed, and to protect them from oppressive governments who persecute them based on Russia’s example. In light of the war in our neighbourhood, Parliament’s call to set up a framework to protect European civil society is ever more important.”

Background

The international clampdown on civil society is swiftly changing into extra extreme, with some member states introducing restrictive legal guidelines. In its 2020 report, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights discovered that 57% of nationwide and native organisations stated the state of affairs had “deteriorated” or “greatly deteriorated” in mild of the COVID-19 pandemic.

