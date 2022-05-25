Civil unrest in Sri Lanka prompts match changes for Australia tour

Despite the unrest, Cricket Australia claims the tour, which additionally contains two Tests, beginning on June 29 and July 8, will go forward as deliberate.

“We are keeping a close eye on developments in Sri Lanka and talking regularly with DFAT [Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] and Sri Lanka Cricket,” Cricket Australia stated in a press release.

“Our players and support staff have been briefed and will continue to be kept up to date. There are almost three weeks until the scheduled departure of the squad and, at this stage, there are no changes to the schedule.”

Lights at Sri Lankan cricket grounds run on mills and whereas one other cargo of gasoline arrived within the nation just lately, it was thought of prudent that cricket ought to keep away from utilizing the scarce useful resource.

Annual inflation within the island nation rose to a document 33.8 per cent in April as Sri Lanka battles its worst financial disaster since independence in 1948, as a result of an ongoing scarcity of overseas alternate.