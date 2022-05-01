Civilians evacuated from Ukraine’s Mariupol; US Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv

But on Sunday, greater than 50 civilians arrived at a short lived lodging centre after escaping from Mariupol, a Reuters photographer stated. Loading A spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated a “safe passage operation” had began on Saturday and was being coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Russia and Ukraine. He stated no additional particulars may very well be launched in order to not jeopardise the security of evacuees and the convoy. Footage posted by Zelensky on Twitter on Sunday confirmed him, flanked by an armed escort and wearing navy fatigues, greeting a US Congressional delegation led by Pelosi exterior his presidential workplace yesterday.

“Our delegation travelled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” Pelosi, the very best rating US official to go to Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, stated in an announcement. Moscow calls its actions a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked conflict of aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awards the Order of Princess Olga, the third grade, to US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Credit: Western nations have imposed broad financial sanctions on Russia and have been delivery growing portions of weapons to assist Ukraine defend itself. Russia’s defence ministry stated on Sunday it had carried out a missile strike on a navy airfield close to the port metropolis of Odesa, destroying a runway and a hangar containing weapons and ammunition equipped to Ukraine by the United States and European international locations.

On Saturday, Ukraine stated Russian missiles had knocked out a newly constructed runway at Odesa’s primary airport. It was unclear in the event that they had been referring to the identical incident and Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the reviews. In the east, Moscow is pushing for full management of the Donbas area, the place Russian-backed separatists already managed elements of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces earlier than the invasion. On Sunday, Kharkiv area governor Oleh Synehubov warned residents within the north and east of town of Kharkiv to stay of their shelters because of heavy Russian shelling. Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm reviews of shelling within the space. Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk area, in a publish on social media, urged folks to evacuate whereas it was nonetheless doable.