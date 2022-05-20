CJ Stander’s stark warning to Duane’s World Cup doubters: ‘You can’t write him off’ | Sport

Former Ireland star CJ Stander has warned the native rugby fraternity to not doubt the enduring worth of Duane Vermeulen.

There are considerations over the Springbok veterans’ workload forward of subsequent yr’s World Cup, prompting requires depth to be explored in 2022.

But Stander believes Vermeulen is an important a part of SA’s World Cup defence and labels his transfer to Ulster as one.

Write Duane Vermeulen off at your personal peril.

That’s CJ Stander’s emphatic message to doubters questioning whether or not the veteran Springbok talisman has sufficient gas left within the tank for subsequent yr’s World Cup defence in France.

It’s not that there can be objections to Vermeulen’s presence on the showpiece match, fairly reservations on his bodily state ought to the nationwide crew not check its depth in 2022 to offer him a little bit of a relaxation.

READ | CJ Stander understands Rassie ‘water boy’ ban, but questions effect: ‘Always ways around it’

“I played against Duane and trained with him a few times too,” stated the not too long ago retired Stander, who left South Africa in 2012 and ultimately ended with 51 Test caps for Ireland.

“He’s a wily player.”

Stander attracts a parallel between Vermeulen – who’ll be 37 in France subsequent yr – and his former Munster and nationwide team-mate Peter O’Mahony, who’s three years youthful than his Bok compatriot, in that each males have emphatically answered questions over their enduring worth.

CJ Stander and Peter O’Mahony at Munster. (Getty Images)

“Duane reminds me of Peter, who’s playing exceptional rugby,” stated the previous Junior Springbok.

“A year or two ago the same reports about being too old were floating around about Peter and now he’s playing some of his best rugby.

“You cannot write Duane off in any respect.”

While there are question marks hanging over whether Vermeulen’s decision to play in a high-octane environment like Ulster’s is good for his body, Stander believes the move’s benefits outweigh the drawbacks.

“One good factor I believe he did was transfer to Ulster and get some northern hemisphere rugby into him,” he said.

“He’s in all probability not getting managed that effectively as he would’ve in South Africa or Japan, however [the experience] will assist him on the finish of the day.”

Naturally, Stander shares the excitement created by emerging talents such as Evan Roos, Elrigh Louw and Phepsi Buthelezi though he doesn’t come across as a disciple for immediately throwing them into the cauldron that is Test rugby.

“There’s clearly expertise coming via, I take a look at Elrigh and Evan and I’m very excited what’s coming via the ranks. They can study rather a lot from Duane,” he said.

“However, I believe Duane goes to be an important a part of the Bok crew on the World Cup.”