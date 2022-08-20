Clan labs destroyed, arrests in Drummoyne and Earlwood
Police investigating an alleged fraud syndicate say they’ve destroyed two clandestine methamphetamine laboratories, seized medicine and money and arrested two males in a large-scale operation in Sydney’s internal west on Friday.
Anti-gang officers from Strike Force Raptor started investigating in June what police referred to as “a large-scale fraud syndicate with suspected links [to] the supply and manufacture of prohibited drugs”.
On Friday, police raided properties in Earlwood, Haberfield, Drummoyne, Glebe and Homebush.
At the Earlwood residence, officers destroyed an alleged meth laboratory and seized six litres of liquid methylamphetamine, cocaine, ammunition, cellphones, digital gear, and chemical compounds and gear used to fabricate medicine.
Robert Medaglia, 57, was arrested and brought to Burwood police station the place he was charged with supplying a big industrial amount of a prohibited drug, drug provide, drug possession and buying ammunition topic to a prohibition order.
At the Drummoyne residence, Victor Pantaleo, 48, was arrested and charged with three counts of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug, possessing directions for drug manufacture, coping with proceeds of crime and driving whereas disqualified.
At a Haberfield residence and a Gladesville storage shed, officers “seized items used in the manufacture of prohibited drugs”, police stated in an announcement.
“An additional search warrant was executed at a Homebush premises, where officers located a clandestine laboratory in the rear shed and seized cocaine located in the laundry area.
“Investigations under Strike Force Shaula are ongoing.”
The males had been each refused bail at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday. Medaglia’s matter is listed for bail evaluate at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday and Pantaleo’s matter has been listed for a committal listening to at Burwood Local Court on October 12.