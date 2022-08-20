Clan labs destroyed, arrests in Drummoyne and Earlwood

Police investigating an alleged fraud syndicate say they’ve destroyed two clandestine methamphetamine laboratories, seized medicine and money and arrested two males in a large-scale operation in Sydney’s internal west on Friday.

Anti-gang officers from Strike Force Raptor started investigating in June what police referred to as “a large-scale fraud syndicate with suspected links [to] the supply and manufacture of prohibited drugs”.

On Friday, police raided properties in Earlwood, Haberfield, Drummoyne, Glebe and Homebush.

At the Earlwood residence, officers destroyed an alleged meth laboratory and seized six litres of liquid methylamphetamine, cocaine, ammunition, cellphones, digital gear, and chemical compounds and gear used to fabricate medicine.

Robert Medaglia, 57, was arrested and brought to Burwood police station the place he was charged with supplying a big industrial amount of a prohibited drug, drug provide, drug possession and buying ammunition topic to a prohibition order.